Telecom Operators Register Increased Upload Speeds in December



Reliance Jio along with Bharti Airtel registered a dip in download speeds in December, 2020, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data reveals. According to the data released by Trai on its MySpeed portal, Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India registered a 20.2 Mbps average download speed in December. In comparison, the Trai data highlights that the largest wireless operator in India registered an 20.8 Mbps average download speed in November, 2020. The data released by Trai on its MySpeed Portal on Tuesday is said to be generated using the authority’s MySpeed App designed to measure data speed experience, signal strength and “other network information.”

Idea Registers Slight Increase in Download Speeds

Vodafone retained its second position on the Trai charts with the operator registering an 9.8 Mbps average download speed in December, identical to the speeds it registered in November.

Further, Idea registered an improvement in its download speed with the operator recording an average 8.9 Mbps speed in December. In November, Idea registered an 8.8 Mbps average download speed with the operator registering its peak download speed in the past five month period of 9.1 Mbps in October, 2020.

However, Airtel, the second largest wireless operator in India recorded an 7.8 Mbps average download speed in December. The operator in the previous month recorded an 8 Mbps average download speed.

Vodafone Leads Upload Speed Charts in December

Meanwhile, the Trai data highlights that the telecom operators including Airtel and Reliance Jio registered a slight increase in upload speeds in December as compared to the speeds registered in November.

Vodafone retained its top position on the Trai charts with the operator registering an 6.5 Mbps average upload speed in December. In the past five month period, Vodafone has consistently topped the Trai charts with the operator registering an identical upload speed of 6.5 Mbps since September, 2020.

The Trai data also highlights that Idea retained its second position on the Trai charts for upload speeds with the operator recording an 6 Mbps average upload speed in December. In the previous month, the operator recorded 5.8 Mbps average upload speed.

Further, Airtel recorded an 4.1 Mbps average upload speed in December as compared to the 4 Mbps speed it registered in November. However, Reliance Jio continued to occupy the bottom slot on the Trai charts for upload speeds with the operator recording an 3.8 Mbps average upload speed in December. In the previous month, the largest wireless operator in India recorded an 3.7 Mbps average upload speed.