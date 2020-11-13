Reliance Jio Download Speeds Dip in October, Vodafone Idea Improves

Vodafone continues to deliver higher upload speeds as compared to its rivals.

    Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India registered a dip in download speeds in the month of October, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data reveals. According to the data released by Trai on its MySpeed Portal on Thursday, Reliance Jio recorded 17.8 Mbps average download speeds in October. In the previous month, the Trai data highlights that the largest wireless operator in India recorded 19.3 Mbps average download speeds. However, Reliance Jio despite registering a dip in download speeds in October retained its position as the fastest wireless operator in the country as per the data released by Trai.

    Bharti Airtel Maintains its Download Speeds in October

    The data released by Trai on its MySpeed Portal on Thursday is said to be generated using the authority’s MySpeed App designed to measure data speed experience, signal strength and “other network information.”

    According to the Trai data, Idea retained its position as the second fastest operator in India with an average download speed of 9.1 Mbps in October. In the previous month, the Trai data highlights that Idea recorded an average download speed of 8.6 Mbps.

    Further, Vodafone also registered an improvement in download speeds with the Trai data highlighting that the operator recorded an average speed of 8.8 Mbps in October as compared to 7.9 Mbps in September. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel retained its position at the bottom of the Trai charts with the operator recording an average download speed of 7.5 Mbps in October. In the previous month, the second largest wireless in India also recorded the identical download speed of 7.5 Mbps.

    Vodafone Continues to Deliver High Upload Speeds

    The Trai data also highlights that Vodafone retained its position as the fastest operator in India in October in terms of upload speeds. Vodafone is said to have registered an average upload speed of 6.5 Mbps in October, identical to speeds it registered in the previous month.

    With an average upload speed of 5.9 Mbps in October, Idea retained its second spot on the Trai charts. However, the operator in the previous month recorded a higher upload speed of 6.4 Mbps.

    Meanwhile, Airtel clinched the third spot with the operator registering an average upload speed of 3.8 Mbps in October. In the previous month, the Trai data highlights that the second largest wireless operator in India registered an average upload of 3.5 Mbps.

    Crucially, Reliance Jio recorded the slowest upload speeds of 3.5 Mbps in October, identical to the upload speeds it registered in the previous month.

