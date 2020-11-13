Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G Powered by Snapdragon 210 Launched

Nokia has recently launched two new feature devices for the European market, Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G. Both the devices are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC and come with a 1,500mAh removable battery. The Nokia 8000 4G gets a slightly bigger display than the Nokia 6300 4G. Both the devices can also support FM Radio and get A-GPS connectivity support. Additionally, as their name suggests, both devices can support 4G for a faster connectivity experience. Let’s take a detailed look into the specifications and price of the devices.

Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G Specifications

Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 both run on the KaiOS and come with dual-nano SIM-card slots. As mentioned above, the Nokia 8000 4G comes with a larger 2.8-inch QVGA display while the Nokia 6300 4G has a comparatively smaller screen of 2.4-inch (QVGA display).

There is no difference in the processors of the devices, both are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC coupled with 512MB RAM. The devices come with 4GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 32GB with the help of a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Nokia 8000 4G gets a 2MP rear sensor with a flash and the Nokia 6300 gets a VGA sensor and flash support. There is a 1,500mAh removable battery in both the feature devices and Nokia has claimed that it can last up to 2 days in a single charge. The devices also get a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Nokia 8000 4G weighs only 110.2g while the Nokia 6300 is even lighter weighing at 104.7grams.

Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G Price

Nokia 8000 4G has been launched for a price of EUR 79 (approximately Rs 6,900) while the Nokia 6300 4G has been launched for a price of EUR 49 (approximately Rs 4,300). The Nokia 8000 4G is available in four colour options namely Onyx Black, Citrine Gold, Opal white, and Topaz Blue. While the Nokia 6300 4G is available in three different colours namely Light Charcoal, Cyan Green, and Powder White. Availability for the Indian market has not been announced yet.