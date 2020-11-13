Apple Rolls Out macOS Big Sur: Compatible Devices and Download Procedure

As promised at the November 10 event, Apple has started rolling out the macOS Big Sur to a slew of devices. The rollout started late on November 12. Thanks to demand, Apple servers went down for a while and the company even acknowledged the issue. Nevertheless, the Cupertino giant managed to resolve the issue quickly and everyone with a compatible device can download the macOS Big Sur right away. macOS Big Sur brings a lot of new features like refreshed design, new Safari browser, some major changes to Messages and Maps applications and Apple also focussed a lot on the privacy front. The macOS Big Sur will be extremely useful with the newly announced MacBooks as they can download iOS & iPad apps on their machine thanks to the Apple M1 chipset. Continue reading to know more about the Big Sur compatible devices and download procedure.

macOS Big Sur: Compatible Devices

Apple has listed all the machines which support the macOS Big Sur. Following are the Apple laptops and desktops which will receive the Big Sur update.

iMac: 2014 and later

MacBook Air: 2013 and later

iMac Pro: 2017 and later

MacBook Pro: 2013 and later

Mac Pro: 2013 and later

MacBook: 2015 and later

Mac mini: 2014 and later

As you can see, Apple is updating even the 2013 MacBook Air and Pro models to macOS Big Sur. However, we suggest you not to update your older MacBook Air or MacBook Pro machines to Big Sur as it may slow them down. I have updated my MacBook Air 2020 model to Big Sur and it is working flawlessly so far.

macOS Big Sur: How to Download

The download procedure is straightforward. Head over to the ‘Software Update’ section in the Settings app and wait for a notification of macOS Big Sur to pop up. Alternatively, you can also head to App Store in your machine and search for macOS Big Sur to download the latest version. If you still encounter any issue, just click this link to jump into the App Store page of Big Sur directly.

Do make a note that the update weighs over 12GB in size, so make sure your device has free storage for downloading the Big Sur.