PUBG Mobile Comeback in India Could Face Hurdles from the Government

Yesterday, PUBG Corporation announced the return of popular mobile game PUBG Mobile in India. The company announced a new version of the game ‘PUBG Mobile India’ which is designed for the country. However, the return of the popular game will likely face hurdles from the Indian government, says a new TOI report. Citing sources aware of the matter, the publication says the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is considering relaxation to the game only if PUBG Corporation addresses all the concerns raised. In the press statement yesterday, PUBG Corporation said it is making some changes to the PUBG Mobile India version alongside saving the data locally.

Government May Not Allow Relaxation to PUBG Mobile

“Unless they address the concerns, it will be difficult to grant any relaxation,” the sources close to MeitY said to TOI. It was expected that the government would watch the comeback of PUBG Mobile to India very closely. And going by this report, we can assume that the ministry is yet to grant permission to PUBG Corporation to launch PUBG Mobile India version.

PUBG Corporation is betting on two main factors for re-entering India; The first one is the data localisation and security. Thanks to its recent partnership with Microsoft Azure, PUBG Corporation will now be able to store the data locally. And the second one is the nature of the gameplay. PUBG Corp. says it is making some changes to the game so that it can satisfy the norms set by the ministry and also match the local needs.

We are not sure how PUBG Corporation is looking to launch the PUBG Mobile India. Various reports on the web suggest the game will be limited to popular streamers in the country initially. Maybe PUBG Mobile India will be available for the public once PUBG Corporation receives required permissions to relaunch the game. For the unaware, the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite games along with 117 other Chinese apps back in September this year.