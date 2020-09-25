Reliance Jio Partners With AeroMobile to Launch In-Flight Connectivity Services

A few days ago, Reliance Jio launched the much-awaited JioPostpaid Plus service with plans starting at Rs 399. At the time of the launch, Jio said that the new plans would offer in-flight connectivity services to the users. In-line with the same plan, Jio also launched few plans with bundled in-flight services. And now, the company has issued a media statement on how it is bringing in-flight connectivity services to the users. Reliance Jio has teamed up with Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary AeroMobile to bring India’s first in-flight services for JioPostpaid Plus users. This will allow every JioPostpaid Plus user to stay connected even while travelling.

How to Use Jio’s In-Flight Packs?

Currently, the in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad. Once the services are available in the Indian airspace, all Jio customers will have first access to them, but there’s no update on when in-flight connectivity service is launching in India.

Mr Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, says: “JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always.”

As we reported recently, Reliance Jio’s in-flight packs start at Rs 499 and they go all the way up to Rs 999. The pack details can be found in the image below. Information regarding partner airlines is available on Jio’s website.

Reliance Jio users with a valid in-flight connectivity pack can start using the pack once their flight reaches 20,000 feet or higher in the following way: