Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Rs 35,000 Available in Amazon

It will soon be two years since Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE in a short time. What’s worth noting here is that Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a 5G smartphone, and many find it a relevant purchase today as well. The device is available for Rs 39,990 on Amazon India. But, if the users click on a special coupon offer from Amazon, they will get a discount of Rs 5,000 while checking out the device from their cart. This means the price of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is going to be Rs 34,990.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It was a flagship chipset a few years back and is still powerful enough for performing multitasking efficiently. There’s also the Galaxy S21 FE 5G series.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G a Better Option Comparatively

While the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better device, it is also much more costly. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for Rs 34,990, and then there are exchange offers too. But the Galaxy S21 FE 5G directly goes to that Rs 50,000 price point which can feel more to many people.

However, it is also worth noting that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G won’t get many more major OS updates ahead. This reduces the resale value and overall value of the smartphone. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a quite balanced smartphone. But it wouldn’t be very great if you consider that the number of major OS updates, as well as security updates for this smartphone, are left very less now.

The device is IP68 rated and also comes with a microSD card slot through which users can expand the internal storage up to 1TB. This is a very big convenience for many. Do you think you will purchase this smartphone at this price in the second half of 2022? Let us know in the comments below.