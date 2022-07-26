Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans with TV Channels are Pretty Good Value

Bharti Airtel is one of the most prominent telecom players globally and in India, even though it is not as profitable as Reliance Jio. Airtel’s ecosystem of services doesn’t limit customers only to mobile network services, but users can also go for broadband and TV channel subscriptions. Airtel Xstream Fiber is one of the best ISPs (Internet Service Providers) in India right now. With Airtel Xstream Fiber, users can get multiple broadband plans ranging from 40 Mbps to 1 Gbps. However, if you are someone who wants a broadband plan that also comes with TV channels, well, Airtel has got something in store for you. Check these plans out from Airtel.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans + TV Subscription Background

Bharti Airtel has three broadband plans in store, which come with TV channel subscriptions. With these plans, under a single bill, you can go for both fiber broadband as well a TV channel subscription. All of it at a very reasonable cost as well. The plans that we are talking about aren’t old and aren’t Airtel Black plans either. These are just broadband plans with which Airtel has also added TV channels. However, this doesn’t mean these plans can’t be converted into Airtel Black plans. But that is a topic for some other day. For now, let’s just jump to these plans from Airtel.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans with TV Bundled

The Airtel Xstream Fiber plans that we are talking about come for Rs 699, Rs 1099, and Rs 1599 per month. These are the only three plans with which Airtel is bundling TV services.

With the Rs 699 plan, users get 40 Mbps of internet speed, a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with access to Airtel Xstream Premium single login for 14 OTTs, including SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, ManoramaMax, Hoichoi, Ultra, Shemaroo, EPICon, HungamaPlay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV. Make a note that these 14 OTT platforms are also offered with the Rs 1099 and Rs 1599 broadband plans. Plus, there’s a free TV service included with 350 channels and an Airtel 4K Xstream Box. But for the STB (Set-Top Box), you will have to pay a Rs 2,000 security deposit. Also, the data offered with the broadband plan is 3.3TB or 3300GB.

The Rs 1099 broadband plan from Airtel offers 200 Mbps of speed. As mentioned, there are 14 OTT platforms access bundled without any cost with these plans. There is also a free Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription included. Airtel customers will also get a free TV subscription with 350 channels with this plan. The terms and conditions will be the same, meaning the customer will have to pay Rs 2000 as a security deposit for the STB.

Lastly, there’s the Rs 1599 broadband plan. With this plan, customers will get 300 Mbps of speed. Other things remain the same, customers get additional OTT benefits of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. This is the only plan which comes with both TV and Netflix from Airtel Xstream Fiber.

A few things that are the same with all the plans is that all come with 350 TV channels, OTT benefits, and 3.3TB of monthly data. Further, Airtel also offers customers on the above plans Airtel Black Priority Care with a dedicated Relationship Manager.