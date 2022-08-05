Apple iPhone 14 Will be Shipped via China and India Both: Report

A renowned analyst predicted on Friday that tech giant Apple would likely ship the iPhone 14 of the upcoming generation simultaneously from factories in China and India.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo's most recent survey, Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing facility in India would begin shipping the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 virtually concurrently with China in the second half of 2022 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past).

It is a significant milestone for Apple in creating a non-Chinese iPhone production site, Kuo stated on Twitter. "In the short term, India's iPhone capacities/shipments still have a huge gap with China, but it is an important milestone for Apple.”

He continued, "It suggests that Apple is attempting to lessen the effects of geopolitics on supply and views the Indian market as the next major growth driver.”

According to a recent report, the tech giant sold more than 1.2 million iPhones in India in the second quarter of this year, representing an enormous growth of 94% (year-on-year). Of the total number of iPhones sent, nearly one million were "Make in India" models. In contrast, Apple iPad sales in India increased by an astonishing 34% year over year, with the company selling more than 0.2 million units.

Apple iPhone 14 Specifications (Expected)

Regular Apple iPhone models are expected to have a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED screen, while the Max model may have a large 6.7-inch screen. A 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO display is anticipated to be included with the Pro model.

According to rumours, the earlier notch design seen on the iPhone 13 series will remain on the Apple Max models. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are anticipated to come with punch-hole displays, which are now common on most Android phones.

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max won't employ the new Bionic chipsets, but there's no need to be concerned because this chip is capable and will provide users with a powerful performance.