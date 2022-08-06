BSNL Promotional Offer Giving Full Talktime Value with Rs 150 Top-Up

There are other offers available from BSNL as well. Users can get 75GB of additional data with the Rs 2399 and Rs 2999 plans if they recharge with these plans on or before August 31, 2022.

BSNL

To celebrate the upcoming Independence Day, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) will be offering users a promotional offer where if the user recharges with the Rs 150 top-up plan, then he/she will get Rs 150 worth of talktime. This means full value talktime will be offered to the users. This promotional offer will be there for a limited time only. It will start on the day of Independence Day, i.e., August 15, 2022, and will end on August 21, 2022, a week later.

There are other offers available from BSNL as well. Users can get 75GB of additional data with the Rs 2399 and Rs 2999 plans if they recharge with these plans on or before August 31, 2022. To know more about this offer, click here.

