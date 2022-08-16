Realme 9i 5G Set to Launch on August 18

The Realme 9i 5G is set to debut on August 18 at 11:30 IST. The smartphone's microsite has gone live and includes some specifications. A MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC could power the Realme 9i 5G; the company had previously announced. Currently, the microsite verifies that the device will include a 5,000mAh battery. It also shows that the panel would have a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 90Hz refresh rate. A recent source claims that the anticipated colour possibilities for the device have been leaked.

Realme 9i 5G Specifications (expected)

The microsite for the Realme 9i 5G confirms that the forthcoming smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer will have a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the company has confirmed that the phone's display would have a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme 9i 5G will be 8.1mm thick, according to the microsite. The phone's triple rear camera arrangement and LED flash are shown in the photographs on the webpage.

Realme previously stated that the next smartphone, which would use the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, will go on sale on August 18 at 11:30 IST. According to the manufacturer, the Realme 9i 5G will include a "Laser Light Design." The smartphone is dubbed "The 5G Rockstar" by Realme.

The Realme 9i 5G's anticipated colour variants have reportedly been leaked, according to a recent article. The phone reportedly comes in Black and Gold colour variants. The Realme 9i, which was released in January of this year, has a 5G variant coming soon.

To refresh your memory, the Realme 9i has a 6.6-inch display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio, full-HD+ resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Adreno 610 GPU, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. A 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens make up the triple rear camera arrangement on the device's lenses. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera up front. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart Charge.