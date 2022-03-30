TSSC and The Kaushalya- Skill University Sign a MoU to Improve Drone Manpower in India

The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) which is the council for skilling in telecom in a new development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Kaushalya- Skill University. The latter is a Government of Gujarat led skill university to develop a roadmap for skilled manpower around futuristic technologies. The MoU will majorly focus on working together to create industry-led skill centres promoting skilled manpower in the telecom sector including a special focus on drone technology and other emergent technologies. It is to be noted that the MoU has been signed for a period of 5 years.

The Need for MoU

The Kaushalya – Skill University Registrar IAS H.R. Suthar in a statement said that Gujarat has historically been associated with forwarding business thinking. He further informed that drone technology is coming up in a big way for both business use cases and for generating skilled manpower. According to Suthar, it is important that adequate manpower should be available for the industry when required. He talked about the future drone and other technologies to drive growth in Gujarat and subsequently across the nation and how TSSC are a valuable addition to this mission.

As per the signed MoU, TSSC and The Kaushalya – Skill University will develop courses and programs relevant to the industry and help build capacity in the telecom sector. The CEO of TSSC Arvind Bali stated that new technologies are disrupting conventional practices and Indian origin companies are leveraging this to compete with global players. He added that to increase maximum productivity, it is necessary to provide a platform for the youth to channel their potential. He added that drone technology is a big and upcoming field and with governments support, TSSC will surely make India the skill capital of the world.”

Under the signed MoU, TSSC will support Kaushalya – The Skill University to establish close linkages with the industry to understand the evolving trends which will help evaluate the future of drone application and its related courses. The MoU also outlines the creation of a credit framework for competency-based skill training.