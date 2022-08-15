Vivo Y35 4G has Launched With a Snapdragon Chip

The newest smartphone in Vivo's reasonably priced Y-series has been quietly unveiled in Indonesia: the Y35 4G. The new smartphone has a flat frame design and a waterdrop-style notch display. The phone has a 5000mAh battery, 50MP triple-rear camera array, Snapdragon 680 SoC, and many other features. Let's take a deeper look at the Vivo Y35 4G's price, features, and technical specifications.

Vivo Y35 4G Specifications

The 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen on the Vivo Y35 4G has a Full HD+ resolution. The screen has a water-drop notch in the top centre and a regular 90Hz refresh rate. Its internal processor is the Snapdragon 680, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage (Up to 1TB of External Memory). Notably, the smartphone also supports an expansion of 8GB of virtual memory.

The Vivo Y35 4G boasts three rear camera sensors on its back, including a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP bokeh sensor. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls. A massive 5,000mAh battery with 44W rapid charging is included inside the device. On the software front, it utilises Funtouch OS 12 on top of Android 12. It measures 8.28mm thick and weighs about 188 grams.

Vivo Y35 4G Price And Availability

The cost of the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Vivo Y35 4G in Indonesia has been set at IDR 3399000 (about Rs 18,500/$232). Dawn Gold and Agate Black are the available colour choices. The smartphone will start selling on Shops on August 15 in Indonesia. Since the Vivo Y35 4G has already received BIS certification, it may also be released in India very soon. Its price in India, however, can be different from that in Indonesia.