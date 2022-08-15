Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 Indian Prices Revealed

Reliable industry sources reported on Monday that the Galaxy Z Fold4 would cost Rs 1.55 lakh in India, while the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will cost Rs 90,000. IANS was informed by sources that the price increase for foldable models this year over last year was brought on by changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate and variables related to the global economy.

However, Samsung has taken full advantage of currency fluctuations to provide Indian consumers with the greatest prices, according to other industry sources.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 Price and Availability

In the previous year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (8+128GB) for Rs 84,999 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (12+256GB) for Rs 149,999. On August 16, the new foldables will be released in India. People may pre-book their gadgets on the internet during a live commerce event starting from 12 noon.

According to a previous announcement from the firm, customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 through a live commerce event can receive bonuses totalling Rs 40,000. Customers will also receive a gift upon pre-booking valued at Rs 5,199.

The unique Bespoke Edition for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 model with 1TB of storage will both be offered as part of live commerce, according to the company. The limited-time deals on Live Commerce are only available till August 17.

While the Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in Burgundy, Graygreen, Beige, Phantom Black, and Bora Purple colours, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is available in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue finishes. Additionally, the Flip4 and Fold4 are marketed as the most durable foldables ever and include armour aluminium frames and hinge covers as well as special Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the cover screen and rear glass.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch5 Series prices begin at Rs 27,999, while Galaxy Watch5 Pro prices begin at Rs 44,999.