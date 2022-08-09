Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications, Price Leaked in Detail

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to launch on August 10, 2022. It is a smartphone that many Samsung Galaxy lovers might be looking forward to. The Fold 3 series got a lot of love from tech enthusiasts, and just a day from the official launch, the complete details of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 have been leaked. This includes both specifications and the price of the smartphone. It is, of course, a premium gadget and one that would definitely look stylish on your hands. Let's take a look at the details of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications (Leaked)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to come with a 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2176x1812 pixels. The device is also expected to feature the Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Online reports suggest that the smartphone will come with an improved Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG), which will make the panel more resistant. On the front, you could see a 6.2-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display which offers a 2316x904 pixels resolution. Both the displays would support 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will run on Android 12 OS with One UI on the top right out of the box.

The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip with better thermal efficiency. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It is likely to pack a 4400mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging (wired) and 15W wireless charging.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to have a 4MP camera sensor embedded under the foldable screen. On the front, you could see a 10MP sensor. The back camera panel might feature a triple-setup consisting 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with OIS.

More details about the specifications will be revealed tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price (Rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely going to be available for 1799 euros and 1899 euros for the 256GB and 512GB variants. The pre-orders are expected to start on August 10 itself.