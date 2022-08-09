Vodafone Idea Onboards Former Jio Executive Pravir Kumar as Operations Director

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has onboarded Pravir Kumar as the new Operations Director (Central). Pravir is a seasoned telecom professional and has a lot of experience in managing business transformation, change management and driving business growth, said Vodafone Idea. Let's take a look at the background of Pravir Kumar. Pravir will oversee UP and MPCG cluster operations. He joins from Jio, where he was CEO of Bihar & Jharkhand circle.

Pravir worked with Jio for about 8 years. Before joining Jio, Pravir has also worked with companies such as Reliance Communications, Idea Cellular, Tata Teleservices Limited, Shalimar Paints, Airtel, and multiple major paint corporations. Now Pravir will take the role of Operations Director and will focus on the Uttar Pradesh (UP) and MPCG (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) circles.