Vodafone Idea Onboards Former Jio Executive Pravir Kumar as Operations Director

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Pravir worked with Jio for about 8 years. Before joining Jio, Pravir has also worked with companies such as Reliance Communications, Idea Cellular, Tata Teleservices Limited, Shalimar Paints, Airtel, and multiple major paint corporations.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has onboarded Pravir Kumar as the new Operations Director (Central).
  • Pravir is a seasoned telecom professional and has a lot of experience in managing business transformation.
  • Now Pravir will take the role of Operations Director and will focus on the Uttar Pradesh (UP) and MPCG (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) circles. 

Pravir Kumar

