WhatsApp Increasing its Focus on Adding New Privacy Features

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social-media platform, is increasing its focus on adding new privacy features for the customers. WhatsApp is one of the most widely used social media platforms in the world and has multiple billion downloads. It is because of the convenience that users get with the app for chatting. But if you are someone who cares a lot about his/her privacy, then you would know that there are several areas where WhatsApp lacks. But WhatsApp is now trying to remove all the shortcomings, and the company is planning to add new privacy features. Let's take a look at the new privacy features on WhatsApp that you will get to see soon.

WhatsApp Privacy Features Coming Soon to the App

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on several privacy features for its users. One of the features is being able to make the login experience more secure. The WhatsApp Login approval feature will send a notification to the users when someone else is trying to sign in on their account on another device. It will be in the hands of the user to approve whether the other party can log in or not. There will be a code system involved to log into another device for an additional layer of security.

Another noteworthy feature from WhatsApp that's in the books is being able to hide your phone number from particular WhatsApp groups. Sometimes, in several groups, there are many people whom we don't know and don't want them to contact us. But they can still do that because they can pull our WhatsApp number from the group. However, that will not be the case anymore as WhatsApp is soon bringing a feature that will allow users to hide their phone numbers from select groups.

Do you think these features are good enough?