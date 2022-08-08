WhatsApp Might Soon Allow Users to Hide Number from Specific Groups

Apparently, WhatsApp is developing a feature that would allow users to mask their online status. The instant messaging service, which is owned by meta, is apparently developing a new privacy-focused feature that will let users on its Android app hide their phone numbers from specific subgroups of a community. In-progress on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.17.23, which is accessible through the Google Play beta programme, is the function known as phone number sharing. Because it is still being developed, testers cannot access the functionality at this time.

WhatsApp may soon enable users to hide phone numbers from particular WhatsApp groups on Android, according to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo. By default, this option will be inactive. Your phone number will be automatically hidden from all group members when you join, but you can later choose to share it with a particular subgroup if you so choose. The messaging app is rumoured to be releasing the update through the Google Play beta programme, using the Android 2.22.17.23 beta. A snapshot of the phone number sharing tool for communities is included in the paper to give readers an idea of how it would appear once it becomes available.

According to the reports, WhatsApp communities will be the only ones to use this functionality. It is not yet accessible to beta testers, and before the official release, revisions are anticipated. WABetaInfo claims that the messaging service is working on a way to safeguard users from harmful individuals with a new Login Approval function, in addition to the capability to hide the numbers from communities. It expands on the two-step verification feature that is already present in WhatsApp, and users may get notifications inside of WhatsApp when someone logs in to an account from a separate smartphone.

Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing a number of upgrades to improve the usability of chats on its platform. According to reports, a new function will enable users to conceal their online status; the functionality is still being worked on and cannot yet be made available to beta testers.