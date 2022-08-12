Vivo Y77e 5G Comes to Market with Dual-Camera Setup and MediaTek Dimensity Chip

The Vivo Y77e 5G is a new mid-range phone that Vivo has quietly introduced. The Dimensity 930-powered Vivo Y77 5G was released by the Chinese manufacturer in July. The Dimensity 810 chip is included in the Vivo Y77e 5G, which is now officially available on the domestic market. The Y77e's other details, including its pricing and features, are all listed here.

Vivo Y77e 5G Specifications And Features

The 6.58-inch AMOLED screen on the Vivo Y77e 5G sports a teardrop notch. The display features a 20.07:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate support, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The OriginOS Ocean UI-based Android 12 OS is already installed on the smartphone. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Dimensity 810 is the chipset that powers the Vivo Y77e 5G. It has 128GB or 256GB of internal storage and 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a microSD card slot on the smartphone for extra storage. It includes a dual camera system with a 13MP (main) + 2MP (macro) resolution and an 8MP front camera.

The Vivo Y77e 5G comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. The Y77e 5G has features like dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio connector on the connectivity front. The phone weighs roughly 194 grammes and has dimensions of 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm.

Vivo Y77e 5G Price And Availability

Priced at 1,699 Yuan (about $252), the Vivo Y77e 5G has 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. Two further configurations of the phone are available: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, although their pricing have not yet been determined. Crystal Black, Crystal Powder (pink), and Summer Listening to the Sea are the three hues available for the item (blue).