Nothing Phone 1 Display Can’t Produce the Level of Brightness Advertised

The Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone from the UK company founded by Carl Pei, a former co-founder of OnePlus, was introduced last month. The 6.55-inch full-HD+OLED display's maximum brightness, which was touted during the launch, is up to 1,200 nits. A recent report, however, claims that the phone's display can only produce 700 nits at the moment. Nothing will release an upgrade in the future that will enable the increased brightness range. The Corning Gorilla Glass-protected display of the Nothing Phone 1 supports HDR10+, has a minimum brightness of 500 nits, and has a pixel density of 402ppi.

According to a research by ComputerBase, the Nothing Phone 1's internet display, which was given a peak brightness rating of 1,200 nits, is actually only capable of 700 nits of brightness. According to the claim, Nothing has altered its website and decreased the peak brightness. The German journal conducted a test in July and discovered that the highest rating would never exceed 700 nits. It was claimed that tests were conducted using various HDR films and average picture levels.

In a follow-up interview, Nothing told ComputerBase that it intends to use a future software update to raise the brightness of the Phone 1 display to 1,200. He went on to say; this was chosen to ensure a balanced user experience regarding heat and power consumption. The base model of the Nothing Phone 1, which debuted last month, costs Rs 32,999 in India. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Nothing Phone 1 has a 120Hz refresh rate display, 50MP dual cameras, a 16MP selfie camera, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, among other features. As previously stated, the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM ship with it. A 4,500mAh battery inside the Nothing Phone 1 supports 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.