Redmi K50 Ultra Launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, 5000mAh Battery and More

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi K50 Ultra for the market. It is the latest device to be added to the Redmi K50 series. The Redmi K50 Ultra is meant to take the user experience to the next level, and it is geared as a premium flagship smartphone. You will get to see top-of-the-line features and specifications on this device. The design is not very unique, but it would still be able to stand out in the crowd because of the design language that the device incorporates. It is available in three memory variants. Let's take a look at the complete specifications and price of the smartphone.

Redmi K50 Ultra Specifications

Redmi K50 Ultra comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with resolution support of 2712x1220 pixels and refresh rate support of 120Hz. The display comes with further support of HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC and is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.

There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, for selfies, the device comes with a 20MP selfie sensor. There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 120W fast-charging. The speakers of the Redmi K50 Ultra are tuned by Dolby Atmos.

Redmi K50 Ultra Price

The Redmi K50 Ultra comes in four different memory and three different colour variants. The three colours it is available in are - Silver, Blue, and Black. The four storage variants are:

a) 8GB+128GB = RMB 2,999

b) 8GB+256GB = RMB 3,299

c) 12GB + 256GB = RMB 3,599

d) 12GB+512GB = RMB 3,999

There's also another special variant of the device. It is called the Redmi K50 Ultra Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Summer Edition, and it will retail at RMB 4,199. The device is right now only launched for the Mainland China market and will be available from August 16. Global availability is unknown.