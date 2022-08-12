Connect Broadband to Reduce Bill Amount by Rs 75 as Special Offer

Connect Broadband, a regional internet service provider (ISP) majorly known in Punjab, has announced a special offer in light of Independence Day 2022 approaching. Connect Broadband is going to offer customers a Rs 75 discount on their bill amount as it is the 75th Independence Day for India. The offer will be there for the customers between the dates of August 1 to August 31, 2022. Note that to be eligible for the offer, customers need to make their purchase of the connection online. This discount will only be applicable to the users on their first month's bill. So the old customers of the ISP are not going to get any benefit.

As part of the offer, Connect Broadband is offering the 75 Mbps plan for just Rs 599. On top of this, users will get a discount of Rs 75 on this plan. Further, the company has launched a 125 Mbps plan for just Rs 799, and it will also come with a Rs 75 discount. The broadband plans from Connect Broadband are already quite affordable. This offers makes the plans of the company more attractive to everyone. You can check out the services and the tariffs that are available with Connect Broadband by visiting the company's website.