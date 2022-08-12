Realme Now a Bigger Smartphone Manufacturer in India than Samsung

Even though the Indian smartphone market has continued to decline, Realme has overtaken Xiaomi as the second-largest manufacturer. According to data from the most recent quarterly devices tracker report from market research firm IDC, the fall in the Indian market persisted in the June quarter as well. According to the company, the Indian smartphone industry experienced a 5% sequential fall, or decline in shipping numbers from the previous quarter, despite a 2.9% year-over-year (YoY) expansion in devices shipments to 34.7 million units this quarter as opposed to 33.8 million in Q2 2021.

Realme and Vivo, two Chinese smartphone OEMs, saw the highest gains despite market challenges. Vivo shipped 5.9 million devices in the same quarter, up 17.4% year over year, while Realme supplied 6.1 million smartphones in India in Q2 2022, an increase of 23.7%. Realme, now the second-largest smartphone brand in India, behind Xiaomi, has risen thanks to this. The latter, which is currently the largest phone brand in India, has maintained its market position, albeit with much narrower margins than before.

Xiaomi's shipments fell by a staggering 28.2% in Q2 2022, to 7.1 million devices, according to IDC. Xiaomi shipped three times as many gadgets to India in Q2 2020, which was two years prior. The difference between Xiaomi and Realme has decreased from about 20% points in the past to fewer than three percentages today. Due to the fact that Xiaomi's shipping volume has increased from two years ago, this emphasises Realme's rapid expansion in India even more.

It's noteworthy to notice that Samsung has slipped to fourth place in terms of smartphone shipments in India. Even though Samsung's shipments increased by 2.7% YoY, Realme and Vivo's growth in India exceeded it. Samsung, among the top five phone manufacturers in India, has the highest average selling price (ASP), according to IDC, with an ASP of about Rs 20,000. As of the current quarter, the ASP for smartphones in India is approximately Rs 16,800. With a growth of 2.3% and the shipment of 4 million smartphones in the June quarter, Oppo managed to maintain its fifth-place standing.