Top Five Bollywood films to Watch this Independence Day on OTT Platforms

India will commemorate its 75th Independence Day on August 15 of this year. Our nation has had numerous highs and lows, heroes and fighters, hardships and victories over this time. Even if you've heard the stories before, there's no better way to relive them than with the help of movies and OTT services. Given the extended weekend, you can do it without a doubt. The Indian film industry has produced some significant films by diligently depicting war conflicts, top-secret missions, and socio-political movements.

Sardar Udham

You will undoubtedly cry while watching this Vicky Kaushal film. It relates the tale of Sardar Udham Singh, a lesser-known Indian revolutionary who plans to exact revenge on Michael O'Dwyer, the previous lieutenant governor of Punjab, for ordering the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Shershaah

Shershaah was among the most popular movies of 2021, not only for its moving tale but also for the lovely tunes it provided. The biographical war film, which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the title role, is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a young man who aspires to be an army officer and is remembered for his services during the Kargil war.

URI: The Surgical Strike

The Aditya Dhar-directed military action movie depicts the attack on an Indian Army base in Uri that resulted in the deaths of 19 troops and its aftermath. The story of the film, which is divided into five chapters, sets up the Indian government's decision to carry out surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as retaliation. Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, and Paresh Rawal play key parts in it.

The Great Indian Escape

This captivating Singh Taranjeet film, which is based on the history of the Indian Air Force, highlights Flt Lt Dilip Parulkar's true mettle. The narrative centres on how the wing commander took part in the most audacious prison break in Indian Defence Services history, along with two other pilot prisoners of war.

Article 15

The love of Ayushmann Khurana to make films with a social message only seems to be growing. The actor portrays a police officer sent to North East India in this Anubhav Sinha film. His life takes a turn when he is assigned to the investigation of the murder of three lower-caste girls, among other challenging circumstances. This film serves as evidence that discrimination persists in our nation even after 75 years of independence.