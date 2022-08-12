Tech Highlight for the Day: Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, Ultra Slim Foldable Unveiled

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 has been unveiled by Xiaomi in Mainland China. As per the info provided by Xiaomi, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 measures just 5.4mm unfolded and offers a consistent experience on both of its outer and inner displays. Further, the smartphone delivers an authentic Leica imagery experience and outstanding power efficiency with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. In addition, Xiaomi also announced the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, Redmi K50 Ultra, and multiple other ecosystem products.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 Design

With a folded body, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is 11.2mm thin which Xiaomi claims is significantly slimmer than most foldable devices. The edges, as mentioned, measure only 5.4mm unfolded, offering a pleasant in-hand feel experience. Xiaomi has focused heavily on the hinge for this particular device. Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 comes with a self-developed Micro Waterdrop Hinge, which features a smaller bending radius, thinner screen modules, a customised mini rotating hinge, and an integrated free precision process to create a carbon fiber double-wing floating panel. Because of these highly integrated components, the total number of parts reduced to only 87.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 Display

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 has an inner folding display. There are two AMOLED flagship screens of two different sizes on two respective sides. The outer display comes with a 21:9 classic ratio design, which allows excellent compatibility with most applications and enhances user experience. It is a 6.56-inch outer display which comes with support for 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2520x1080 pixels, and a maximum brightness of 1000nits.

On the inside, users will see a big 8.02-inch Samsung Eco OLED display. The screen has a resolution of 2160x1914 pixels and supports P3 color gamut and LTPO 2.0 AdaptiveSync Pro. This display also supports 120Hz refresh rate and comes with Dolby Vision with maximum brightness support of 1000nits.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 Other Important Specifications

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 will run on the latest MIUI 13 based on Android 12L out of the box. Users will be able to split screen by just a three-finger swipe now. Floating windows will be quickly accessible through the sidebar, which can also be used to exit the split screen mode.

There is Leica Imagery expertise integrated into this smartphone. The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with a 50MP IMX766 main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. There are multiple camera modes and features that the user can leverage to get the best out of his/her photos and videos. For selfies, there's a 20MP front sensor.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, which is built on TSMC's 4nm process. Xiaomi said that Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 packs a cooling system equipped with a VC, which offers a surface of up to 2,520mm², which enables a 50% improvement in thermal conductivity. The inner layer of the battery is covered with second-generation boron nitride heat dissipation film, with an area of up to 3715mm². Finally, a multi-layer high-density graphite sheet creates a solid foundation for Xiaomi MIX Fold 2’s excellent sustained performance.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 Price

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is available in two colours - Black and Gold. It will be available in three memory variants in China -

a) 12GB+256GB = RMB 8,999

b) 12GB+512GB = RMB 9,999

c) 12GB+1TB = RMB 11,699