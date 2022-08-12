iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Might Soon Get 80W Fast-Charging Variant

In India, the iQoo Z6 5G series debuted in March of this year. A new model with 80W charging support is reportedly being developed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The iQoo Z6, 5G from the firm, supports 18W rapid charging, but the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G supports 66W FlashCharge. Other information, such as cost and accessibility, is not yet known. A 5,000mAh battery and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC power the iQoo Z6 5G, which made its debut earlier this year.

A new smartphone in the iQoo Z series may be in the works, according to a CNMO report. It is rumoured to be an iQoo Z6 5G model. As was already mentioned, the rumoured device could offer 80W fast charging, an improvement above the iQoo Z6 5G's 18W fast charging capabilities and the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G's 66W FlashCharge. Snapdragon 7 series CPU might power the rumoured smartphone. Recall that the iQoo Z6 5G was introduced in March in India. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the smartphone. 6.58-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate are some of its highlights. Additionally, the iQoo Z6 5G offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

iQoo Z6 Series, Which has Already been Launched

The iQoo Z6 5G's triple rear camera system has three lenses: a 2MP macro lens, a 50MP primary sensor, and a 2MP bokeh lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera up front. There is a 5,000mAh battery within the device. The iQoo Z6 5G supports 18W rapid charging, as was already mentioned. In April of this year, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G was introduced in India. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM power the smartphone. A relatively modest 4,700mAh battery powers it. The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G offers 66W FlashCharge capability. Do you think an 80W fast-charging variant is required?