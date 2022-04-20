iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Official Images Revealed Ahead of April 27 Launch

The Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is gearing up to introduce its new iQOO Z6 Pro smartphone in India. The company has announced that the smartphone will be officially arriving in India on April 27. Last month the brand introduced iQOO Z6 5G smartphone in the country. There have been multiple leaks in the past revealing design and specs of the smartphone. Now in a new development, known tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared official images of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone via his Twitter account. The images shared by the tipster reveal the front and back design of the smartphone.

iQOO Z6 Expected Specifications

The company has revealed that the upcoming iQOO Z6 Pro will be backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset which has also been featured in the much more expensive iQOO 9 SE smartphone. The brand has informed that iQOO Z6 Pro will also have VC Liquid Cooling tech for heat dissipation. The smartphone will arrive with 66W Flash Charger technology.

Talking about the camera module of the device, iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will arrive with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary sensor along with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The device has a 16MP selfie camera at the front. The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel sporting a Full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The processor on the device will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will likely be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. The device will not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and will operate on FunTouchOS based on Android 12 out of the box.

iQOO Z6 Pro Pricing

Apart from a few specification details, the brand has also confirmed that the smartphone will be priced somewhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The vanilla model – iQOO Z6 has a starting price of Rs 15,499. The company has claimed that iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be the fastest device in its price segment.