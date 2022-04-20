Airtel vs Jio: Which Telco Has a Better Plan for Teens With a Budget in India

The two major telecom operators in the country offer a varied portfolio of prepaid plans for their subscribers. These plans have a wide range when it comes to pricing as well as benefits depending on the need of the types of users. A majority of the telecom service consumers in India consist of teenagers and young people who are not financially independent and are in need of affordable options. Mentioned below are the cheapest prepaid plans priced under Rs 299 offered by Airtel and Jio along with plan details.

Airtel’s Most Affordable Options

The cheapest prepaid plan from Airtel comes at a price tag of Rs 155 which offers users 1GB of data for a validity period of 24 days. Similarly, the telco also offers a prepaid plan for Rs 179 that provides 2GB of data for 28-day validity.

Next on the list are a few 1GB/day daily data plans. Airtel provides a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 209 and offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 21 days. The next pack is a Rs 239 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 24 days. Lastly, on the list comes a price tag of Rs 265 and offers 1GB/Day for a validity period of 28 days.

Apart from these Airtel offers 1.5GB data per day for a price tag of Rs 299 for 28 days. The telco also provides a prepaid plan for Rs 296 that offers 25GB data for 28-day validity. All the aforementioned plans come with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to the free trial of the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video.

Jio’s Cheapest Plans

In comparison to Airtel, Jio offers a larger number of plans priced below Rs 299. To start with the telco offers three 1GB/day daily data prepaid plans priced at Rs 149, Rs 179 and Rs 209 that come with 20-day, 24-day and 28-day respectively.

Jio also avails four 1.5GB daily data prepaid plans that cost Rs 119, Rs 199, Rs 239 and Rs 259 and arrive with 14-day, 23-day, 28-day and 1-month validity respectively. In addition to this, Jio offers a couple of 2GB/day prepaid plans priced at Rs 249 and Rs 299 with 23-Day and 28-Day validity respectively.

Lastly, the telco offers a prepaid plan similar to Airtel priced at Rs 296 that provides 25GB data but for 1-month validity, All the mentioned plans from the telco offer unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.