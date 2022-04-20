Airtel, Vi and Jio Have Same Base Postpaid Plan, Which One Should You Go For

The telecom operators in the country offer both prepaid plans and postpaid plans for their users across the country. When it comes to postpaid plans, all three private telcos offer a Rs 399 plan with different benefits. These plans from the telcos are provided for their budget users. Mentioned below are the similar cheap postpaid plans offered by Airtel, Vi and Jio for users to choose from.

Bharti Airtel’s Affordable Offer

Airtel offers 4G plans with a lot of amazing benefits. The cheapest plan offered by the telco is Infinity Family Plan 399. Airtel offers a postpaid plan at a price tag of Rs 399 per month which provides 40 GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB along with unlimited calls. The unlimited calls include local, STD and roaming.

In addition to this, users also get 100 SMS per day. Users only get 1 regular SIM along with this plan. Even though it is the cheapest postpaid plan from Airtel, the telco does offer some Airtel Thanks rewards with the plan. Users can get one year of access to Shaw academy along with Airtel X-stream App premium and Wynk as well as Juggernaut books.

Vodafone Idea Cheap Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers postpaid plans for both individual connections as well as family connections. For individual users, Vi offers an affordable Rs 399 base plan which is also a best seller. The plan offers 40GB of data a month with rollover data of 200GB as well as 100 SMS/month. Users also get access to Vi Movies and TV along with this plan.

Reliance Jio Budget Postpaid Plans

Even though Jio offers a Rs 399 plan, it is not the company’s cheapest offering. Jio offers a total of 25GB of data at a cost of Rs 199 per month. The plan also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. However, the most popular affordable plan from Jio comes at a price tag of Rs 399.

For Rs 399, Jio offers a total of 75GB of data per month after which users can access the internet at Rs 10/GB. The pack offers data rollover of 200GB as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to this, despite being a low-cost plan, Jio offers multiple OTT subscriptions along with this plan. Users can get access to popular platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The plan also comes with complimentary access to a few Jio applications.