Oppo Pad Launch Timeline in India Surfaces – Check Expected Price and Specs

The popular smartphone maker Oppo’s first and only tablet is soon going to launch in India. It is expected that the tablet will be launched in India somewhere between June and July. Although, Oppo Pad is not an affordable tablet, unlike the Realme Pad which is already available in the Indian market. The tablet will most likely be priced somewhere between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 and hence compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and the regular Apple iPad. Let’s find out more.

According to the intel shared by the known tipster Mukul Sharma, Oppo Pad will arrive in India in June. The tablet was originally launched in China back in February and is currently only sold there. The device features a Qualcomm chipset and comes with an Oppo Pencil stylus. However, the company is yet to officially reveal any information related to Oppo Pad in India.

Oppo Pad Specifications

Oppo Pad comes with an 11-inch LCD with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. It comes with support for HDR10 and 10-bit colour. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Snapdragon 870 is a slightly different version of the Snapdragon 865 which was the flagship processor in 2020 for Android phones and hence, not much is expected from Oppo Pad in terms of performance.

The device features a 13MP camera on the back along with an LED flash and on the front, comes with an 8MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The Oppo Pad has four speakers, one on each side, tuned by Dolby Atmos and featuring Hi-Res support. The tablet is backed by an 8360mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, as well as wireless charging. The tablet also comes with Oppo Pencil (stylus). The company claims the stylus can offer 13 hours of runtime on a single charge.