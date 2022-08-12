Jio 3 New Offers: Rs 750 Plan with 2GB Daily Data for 90 Days and More

A few days back, TelecomTalk shared the Independence Day offer that was visible on the website of Reliance Jio. Now, Jio users can get two more offers apart from that. This means that there are a total of three Independence Day offers that will be provided to Jio users. These all offers are only there for a limited time. Some of the offers might not be available on the website right away, but you can definitely get them on the MyJio app. Let's take a look at these offers.

Offer Number 1 from Jio - Rs 750 Plan

So the Rs 750 plan is a combination of two different plans. The first plan in this combination is the Rs 749 plan, and the other one is the Rs 1 plan. With the Rs 749 plan, Jio users will get 2GB of daily data (post 64 Kbps), unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day, along with a complimentary subscription to the Jio apps. This plan will come with a validity of 90 days.

The second plan in this combination is the Rs 1 plan. With the Rs 1 plan, Jio will give users 100MB of data (afterwards 90 Kbps), and its validity will be 90 days.

Offer Number 2 from Jio - Rs 2999 Plan

This is the offer that was reported a few days back by TelecomTalk. Keeping all of its usual benefits, the Rs 2999 plan will now also come with Rs 3,000 worth of additional benefits. Under the Independence Day 2022 offer, Jio users recharging with this plan will also get 75GB of additional data, Rs 750 worth of Ixigo coupon, Rs 750 worth of Netmeds coupon, and Rs 750 worth of Ajio coupon.

Offer Number 3 from Jio - Benefit for JioFiber Customers

JioFiber customers will get 15 days of additional service if they book their new connection between August 12 to August 16. The activation has to be completed by August 19. Note that customers who want this offer will have to go for JioFiber postpaid plans worth Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 799, or Rs 899. But this is applicable only on 6 or 12-month plans. For eligible customers, Jio will give a discount cash voucher in the user's MyJio app.