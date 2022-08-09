Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer: Rs 3000 Benefits Including 75GB Extra Data

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has announced the Independence Day offer. The telco will be bundling in additional benefits with one of its most popular long-term prepaid plans and will also offer Rs 2,250 worth of benefits separately. Jio has just announced the offer, and there's no saying about how long this offer will stay in place. Jio's Independence Day offer for this year is bundled with the Rs 2999 prepaid plan. Let's check out the complete details and see what users will get.

Reliance Jio Independence Day Offer for 2022: Complete Details

As mentioned above, Reliance Jio will be offering the Independence Day 2022 offer with the Rs 2999 prepaid plan. With this plan, users get 2.5GB of daily data for 365 days. There are voice calling and SMS benefits included. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. Post the consumption of the daily data, the speed for the users will drop to 64 Kbps.

The additional benefits of the plan include JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions for one year. So what is Independence Day offer here?

Well, under the Independence Day 2022 offer from Jio, users will get 75GB of additional data with this plan (worth Rs 750). Then, there are Rs 2,250 worth of other benefits, which include Ajio (Rs 750 off), Netmeds (Rs 750 off) and Ixigo (Rs 750 off).