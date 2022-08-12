BSNL Independence Day 2022 Offer: Get 75 Days of Broadband Service at Rs 275

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) Independence Day offer is pretty sweet. The state-run telco will be offering 75 days of fibre broadband service for Rs 275 only. Now, note that this offer is not applicable to every plan provided by the company. If you are interested in the offer, keep reading ahead. So the offer is applicable to three plans from the company. BSNL Bharat Fibre has chosen three of its plans for the Independence Day 2022 offer - Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 999 plans. The Rs 449 plan is the entry-level broadband plan by the state-run company in most circles. Let's take a look at the offer.

BSNL Independence Day Offer for Rs 449 and Rs 599 Plans

BSNL will be offering both the Rs 449 and the Rs 599 plan for Rs 275 for 75 days. That's the offer. Pay Rs 275 and get the service for either of these plans for 75 days. Post the 75 days; you will have to continue paying the regular tariffs. There will be no change in terms of benefits under the discounted price available with the Independence Day offer.

But this offer is, for new customers as BSNL said that during the KYC, customers would have to select which plan they want to go ahead with. Let's see what the offer is with the Rs 999 plan.

BSNL Independence Day Offer for Rs 999 Plan

BSNL will be offering the Rs 999 broadband plan for Rs 775 for 75 days. This is one of the premium plans offered by the company and is a popular option amongst consumers because of the OTT (over-the-top) benefits it bundles. Before you go, just take a look at the benefits that each of these three plans offers.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 999 Plan Offers

BSNL offers its Rs 449 broadband plan with 30 Mbps of speed. Users get 3.3TB of monthly data, post which the internet speed reduces to 2 Mbps. With the Rs 599 broadband plan, users get 60 Mbps of speed with up to 3.3TB of monthly data, after which the speed again drops to 2 Mbps. Lastly, with the Rs 999 broadband plan, users get 150 Mbps speed with 2TB of data. But then there are OTT benefits which include free Dinsey+ Hotstar subscription, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, YuppTV, and Lionsgate.