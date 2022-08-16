Netflix New Crime Thriller Indian Predator Release Date Revealed

Netflix has announced the premiere of the next chapter of its crime documentary series. The series would premiere on September 7 on Netflix worldwide.

Netflix has disclosed the first look of this series named 'Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer' in a 33-second video. The series has been directed by Dheeraj Jindal and written by Sudeep Nigam. The TV show revolves around the story of a serial killer, Ram Niranjan alias Raja Kalandar. The episodes unveil the details of all the gruesome killings by Raja Kalandar, husband of a local politician Phoolan Devi.

The Brain Eater

Raja was suspected of the murder of a journalist Dhirendra Singh who worked with Hindi Daily 'Aaj'. Singh's body was cut into several pieces and thrown into a river and a jungle. While the investigation of this case went on, it was found that Singh wasn't the only one who fell prey to Kalandar. During Raja Kalandar's conviction in the court, he admitted to practising cannibalism and having buried 14 skulls in his house. He used to eat certain parts of his victim's bodies, such as their brains.

Diving deep into the investigation, it was found that Kalandar's motive to kill people was taking revenge and increase his mental power by doing so. He even used to talk to those skulls and play with them.

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

This dark crime documentary series is the second chapter of the Indian Predator. The first chapter, 'Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi', premiered on July 20, 2022. The documentary starring Manjit Singh, Sanjay Bansal and Jitendra Sharma in the lead roles is a 125 minutes long documentary film which received 6.2 IMDb ratings. This series was directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by Vice Studios India.