Amazon Prime Video to Make a Documentary on this World Cup Winning Cricketer

Recently, Amazon Prime Video announced a documentary film based on the life of England Cricket Team Captain Ben Stokes. The documentary will stream on Amazon Prime starting August 26.

The documentary named 'Phoenix from the Ashes' shows all the highs and lows that Ben has been through. The documentary has been directed by Award-winning director Sam Mendes and has been produced by Whisper.

The film shows the good times of Ben's cricket career, such as his bold Headingley Innings in 2019, but it doesn't just follow up on the achievements of the cricketer but also the rocky roads of his life, including one of the incidents where the cricketer was arrested for a fight near a nightclub in Bristol.

The film shows the cricketer's lowest moment of life when he went to visit his terminally ill father, which eventually made him take a break from cricket in 2021.

Just after his comeback in 2022, Stokes once again started winning the hearts of his millions of fans with his jaw-dropping performances against India and New Zealand.

The documentary captures all the zeal and passion of Ben and is surely going to be a treat to the eyes, especially for cricket fans. The film is long awaited by the fans, and it is quite sure now that the wait is about to be over on Friday, August 26.

How You Can Watch Ben Stokes Documentary on Amazon Prime Video

If you're also a cricket fanatic and looking forward to watching this documentary on Amazon Prime Video, here's how you can watch it.

You can buy the Monthly Amazon Prime Subscription for Rs 179, Quarterly for Rs 459 and Yearly for Rs 1499. Amazon Prime Video has changed its Subscription Price. To see the changed price details, you can visit the Amazon Prime Membership's official website www.amazon.in/prime.