Sony XR-85X95K UHD Mini-LED TV Launched in India at Super Premium Price

The Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV has been released in India. The television, which is the first in the company's Mini LED TV series to be released in India, is a part of Sony's premium X95K TV line. The television incorporates XR Backlight Master Drive technology, which controls the backlighting and local dimming operations to take advantage of the more precise backlighting that Mini LED display technology enables and is driven by the Cognitive Processor XR by Sony.

Sony XR-85X95K UHD Mini-LED TV Price and Availability

Currently, in India, there is only one model of the Sony X95K Mini LED TV series: the 85-inch XR-85X95K television. The television, which typically costs Rs 8,99,900, is being offered throughout Sony Center shops, major electronics retailers, and e-commerce portals in India at a "best buy" operating price of Rs 6,99,990. Brands like Samsung and TCL, which also offer alternatives with Mini LED display technology available in India, compete with Sony's new television in the market. The TV faces competition at this size from Sony's own A80K and A95K OLED TV lines as well as OLED TVs from companies like LG.

Sony XR-85X95K UHD Mini-LED TV Specifications and Features

The Sony X95K series, as previously mentioned, offers a single 85-inch size variation with a Mini LED display panel with Ultra-HD quality (3840x2160 pixels). To operate the sophisticated Mini LED backlighting and local dimming, the TV uses the Cognitive Processor XR and XR Backlight Master Drive technology. Additionally, the television supports Dolby Atmos audio and the high dynamic range formats HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The Google TV user interface is shown on top of the Android TV software, which powers the television. Along with built-in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit connectivity, there is now Google Assistant voice control capability. The TV is enhanced for usage with current-generation gaming consoles thanks to HDMI 2.1's compatibility for 4K at 120Hz and variable refresh rate. A six-speaker Acoustic Multi Audio configuration with a 60W rated output is also included.