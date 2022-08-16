Apple to Launch Multiple iPads this October

In October 2022, there may be a new Apple event. The iPhone 14 series is anticipated to be released by Apple in September. After the debut of the iPhone 14 series, the firm is anticipated to hold another Apple event to introduce new iPad models across the globe. With the release of an entry-level iPad, sometimes known as the iPad 10th generation, Apple is rumoured to be updating its iPad portfolio. According to a source, the business will also introduce a new iPad Pro model with an M2 chip on the same occasion. Prior to its release, the paper also outlines the essential iPad specifications. Let's look at the iPad Pro M2's characteristics, features, and other information that is currently known.

In October, two new iPad models are expected to go on sale everywhere. At the October event, Apple will also introduce a less expensive iPad alongside the iPad Pro M2. The information was obtained through Naver, which states that the entry-level iPad will have an A14 Bionic chip with capability for 5G networks. The iPhone 12 series made use of the same processor.

The CAD renderings of the iPad model for 2022 were exclusively released by us. It revealed that the phone's single camera and LED flash are housed in a pill-shaped camera module similar to the one found in the iPhone X. The Apple logo is also visible on the back panel. A flat frame design will also be present on the iPad. The display will be a little bit bigger at the front than the current design. At the bottom of the inexpensive iPad's Home button, Apple will still include Touch ID on the top bezel is where the front camera is located.

The rumour mill has claimed that the low-cost iPad will also have a USB Type-C connection. The 3.5mm headphone jack will be removed. Additionally, the iPad may come with a 10.5-inch or 10.9-inch display. Apple will also introduce the high-end iPad Pro M2 in addition to the entry-level iPad. The M2 processor, which was introduced earlier this year, is present in the MacBook Pro M2 and Apple MacBook Air M2. It offers up to 35% better GPU performance and 18% better CPU performance. There are no specifics about the display size in the report. Apple has previously released iPad Pro versions with 12.9-inch and 11-inch displays. The forthcoming 11-inch model might have a little LED screen. Soon, more information on the new iPads should be available online.