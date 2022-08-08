Apple’s Decision to Delay iPadOS 16 Release Could Cause Problems for Some

The next significant iPadOS upgrade, iPadOS 16, has apparently been postponed by Apple by nearly a month. Although the Cupertino corporation can understand this delay, consumers who own both an iPhone and an iPad may find it problematic. Customers using iPads running iPadOS 15 and iPhones running iOS 16 can expect several functionalities that should operate uniformly between iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to perform inconsistently. Developers who are creating apps for both smartphones may potentially experience issues.

Following up on his earlier claim that Apple was considering delaying the release of iPadOS 16 by a month, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that while the decision might be smart for the Cupertino-based company, users of both an iPhone and an iPad may experience issues with the seamless operation of apps. For instance, the seamless operation of new iMessage features like message retraction and editing between iOS 16 and iPadOS 15 devices is not guaranteed. The ability to sync FaceTime conversations between devices and other new capabilities like the iCloud Shared Photo Library and more sophisticated collaboration tools probably won't function for those users either, Gurman adds.

Concerning the difficulties for developers, Gurman cites James Thompson Gurman as saying that those working on universal apps for the iPhone and iPad may have to release something early that may be defective on iPadOS. It will be a case of delaying shipping till iPadOS is released, he claims. Given Apple's desire to make the iPad more Mac-like, Gurman claims the corporation may profit from this modification. Stage Manager, which enables users to manage multiple tasks at once, resize windows, and swiftly switch between various clusters of apps, is coming to the iPad and Mac. Additionally, Apple might potentially introduce new iPad models in October, so it makes more sense to introduce both hardware and software at the same time.