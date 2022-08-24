Vivo X80 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro Receives Android 13 Update in India

As Google officially announce the launch of android 13, many brands are drolling over to get this update on their smartphones. In this list, the two new smartphones that are ready to receive this update that is Vivo X80 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro.

With Android 13, you may customise your notification settings to receive only certain alerts. The apps you download will now need your explicit permission to send notifications. Google is also giving Android 13 support for spatial audio. When utilising headphones with this specific feature enabled, users of Android 13 smartphones will experience more immersive audio.

The two latest models of these smartphones received the latest version of the Android 13 operating system. Both the companies officially announce the update for their smartphones on a social media platform like Twitter. Vivo has started the update of latest android 13 for its new Vivo X80 Pro and the same with the iQOO. It's also ready to update its new iQOO 9 Pro model with the Android 13 operating system.

As part of its preview programme prior to a wider release, the update is now being released in India in stages. In other words, there's a good probability that you haven't yet received this update if you possess one of these two high-end phones. Therefore, to update your device to the most recent version of Android, go to Settings > System Updates if you are already a member of the Android 13 Preview Programme and are interested.

The Vivo users who are currently running on the 12.0.12.7 firmware version are allowed to apply for the android 13 preview program, whereas, On the other hand, if iQOO 9 Pro users want to apply for the android preview program, they have to make sure that their device is updated with the 12.0.5.8 firmware version. This android preview program is only available for 500 users of Vivo X80 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro in the country.