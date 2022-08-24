Netflix Launches New Party Game, Heads Up

Netflix is filling out its gaming section by launching new games every other month. The popular over-the-top platform Netflix launched a new game under its gaming catalogue named 'Netflix Heads Up!' In the game, one player has to guess the word written on the forehead of another player within a minute.

This mobile video game includes 28 decks that are influenced by some very popular Netflix series such as Squid Game, Bridgerton, Bone, Stranger Things, and Shadow, among many other such shows. The 18-themed decks include Celebrities, Animals, Accents, Movies, Characters, and many more.

The game is inspired by the game Ellen DeGeneres plays on her show with her guests. It has been designed to test the IQ of your friends and test how much they know about the shows available on Netflix.

This is a party game that you can play with your group of friends, be it four people or fifty. The game has been launched in 15 different languages, including Korean, Thai, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Portuguese, and others. While playing this game, you will also get an option to record it and share it on other apps such as TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.

Netflix has released the official trailer of this game on YouTube, which is a peek at what this game will look like. This game has no in-app purchases and no ads, which makes it free to play.

The game is available on android as well as iOS, and you can add the games tab on your home screen. It is being said that Netflix can launch 50 more games by the end of this year. The OTT Platform has a total of 28 games under its gaming catalogue as of now.

The game has received 3.6 ratings on Google Play Store and 4.8 on App Store. It is developed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.