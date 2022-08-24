Redmi Note 11SE Launching in India on this Date

Xiaomi has just announced that it will be launching the Redmi Note 11SE soon in India. The date has been confirmed by the company. By the moniker of SE that this device holds, we can expect that it would be more in the affordable range. The look and the official pictures of the device are also out, and all that we have to wait for now is the launch of the smartphone, which is on August 26, 2022. The launch is just two days away, and the specifications of the device have already been leaked. Before we go ahead with the leaked specifications, you should know that there's a notion in the market that the Redmi Note 11SE is going to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S.

Redmi Note 11SE Leaked Specifications

The Redmi Note 11SE could feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. We could see the device potentially coming with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. There could be a 5000mAh battery inside, along with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there might be a 13MP sensor at the front, and the device might come with support for 33W fast-charging.