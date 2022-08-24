Sony’s New DualSense Edge for PS5 Announced

The DualSense Edge for PS5 is Sony's version of a "pro" controller that the company has quietly unveiled. Similar to the Xbox Elite controller, Sony's new controller features interchangeable stick caps with options for standard, low dome, and high dome. The controller also enables users to switch back buttons, with options for half-dome and lever. Remapping the back buttons gives you better control right at your fingertips. Additionally, Sony has unveiled a new Fn button for simple setup and modification to aid players in maintaining their focus while playing. You may even rapidly switch between pre-set controls, loudness, and chat audio balance.

The new Edge version of DualSense has a USB Type-C braided cable with a connector casing to secure the cable into place and prevent unintentional unplugging, in contrast to the vanilla DualSense. Additionally, DualSense Edge includes a carrying case that lets you charge the controller through USB while it is kept there. Sony has not yet provided a price or launch date, but it will undoubtedly be expensive based on the cost of other high-end professional controllers like the Xbox Elite Series 2. Since the MSRP for the Xbox Elite Series 2 is presently $179.99, we may anticipate that Sony's device will be priced similarly.

One of the least dependable gaming accessories is the controller in general. The primary issue with controllers is stick drift. The potentiometer is a part that helps controllers register stick inputs. The potentiometer deteriorates and loses its ability to accurately detect stick input with repeated use and vigorous mechanical movements. The DualSense Edge modular sticks are the solution to the stick drift issue. While there is no assurance that you won't experience stick drift, at least you won't need to buy a new controller if it happens in the future.

Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience, according to PlayStation's blog post, has not yet disclosed the pricing or the debut date, but realistically, we may anticipate the controller to be released anytime around the holiday season or early the following year in 2023. The PlayStation VR2 is also anticipated to be released sometime in early 2023, and Sony is anticipated to disclose this date soon.