Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle to Arrive in India Shortly

In the near future, Sony intends to introduce a new bundle in India for its PlayStation 5 gaming system. Let's look at the price, pre-order dates, and other details of the new PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle.

According to a tweet from the IGC, on August 22, 2022, at 12 PM IST, the Japanese tech giant plans to refill the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle. Notably, this bundle is offered for the PlayStation 5 basic model as well as the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The former costs Rs 53,990 (around 677 US dollars), whereas the latter does so for Rs 43,990 (roughly 550 US Dollars).

Stocks for the most recent bundle will be sold in the usual places to shop, including Amazon, Flipkart, GamesTheShop, ShopatSC, and others. The popular open-world game Horizon Forbidden West from Guerilla Games is also included in this deal on a physical disc. On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will come with a code that can be used to download the game from the PlayStation Store. The price range for the game's physical edition as of right now is between Rs 3,390 and Rs 3,999.

Expandable storage is supported by PS5, but if you wish to utilise an NVME drive with the system, make sure Sony has approved it first. Because PS5 is based in part on the PS4's architecture, it will enable backwards compatibility with virtually all PS4 games. But because the PS5 offers such a huge performance gain, many games will require testing. For the bulk of the top 100 most played games, according to Sony, support for the largest PS4 games should be available at launch.

As a result, when you purchase the package, you immediately obtain a game. With its PS5 game console, Sony is still having inventory problems. The country's stock is typically replenished each month, and the upcoming replenishment coincides with the release of the new PS5 game Horizon Forbidden West.