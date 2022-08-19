Top 5 TV Shows on ZEE5, Amazon Prime and MX Player to Watch Right Away

If you're sitting on a couch wondering what could be a good watch for you this weekend, then we might have something that you're looking for. Here is a list of some of the best movies and series that you can count on to make your weekend watch time worthy.

1. Person of Interest (Amazon Prime Video)

Created by the maestro cerebral and nonlinear British-American film director Christopher Nolan's brother Jonathan Nolan, Person of Interest is a technological thriller drama demonstrating the power of technology and how it can be used against anybody. The show has received 8.5 IMDb ratings and premiered on September 22, 2011.

2. Silence… Can You Hear It? (ZEE5)

Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and starring phenomenal actors such as Manoj Bajpaaye, Barkha Singh and Prachi Desai in the lead roles, Silence… Can You Hear It? is a nursery mystery film. The story is about a narcotics officer, Avinash, who joins a team to solve a high-profile murder mystery. It has received a 6.6 rating on IMDb.

3. Dune (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the 1965 science fiction novel written by American author Frank Herbert, Dune is the story of a family's war for control over the galaxy. The film having the most sensational star cast, such as Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, is something you should really go for if you're looking forward to a good weekend watch movie.

4. Hello Mini (MX Player)

If you are looking for an exceptional romantic thriller series, Hello Mini can be the one for you. Based on the Stranger Trilogy written by Novoneel, Hello Mini is the story of a girl named Rivanah whose life turns out to be both a blessing and a curse because of her stalker. The show has received 8.1 IMDb ratings and is really worth watching.

5. Kapoor and Sons (Amazon Prime Video)

Having the most beautiful stars of the B-Town in the lead roles, Kapoor and Sons is the story of a family who would take you on a fun ride. The movie is full of love, laughter and an obvious clash between two brothers when a girl enters their life.