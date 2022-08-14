BSNL 4G, if Executed Right Can Solve Problems of Indian Consumers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is expected to launch 4G network using homegrown technology on August 15, 2022. It could be the start of something big for India. If BSNL can deliver a good 4G experience to the Indian consumers, it will be a big pain alleviated from the lives of the consumers. India currently has three private telecom operators who are working day in and out to give consumers a good 4G experience. But because of the limited capacity available with each of these operators, network congestion is a common scenario in the Indian market.

But, BSNL would actually be able to take a lot of the low-income 4G users on its network from the private telcos. All the private operators want high-paying customers to increase their ARPU (average revenue per user). Thus, to capture a large subscriber market share fast, BSNL could offer services at a considerably lower cost as it does already to attract low-paying users.

It would be interesting to see just how fast BSNL can expand its 4G networks throughout the country. The state-run telecom operator has already received a relief package from the government to solve issues. But for BSNL to actually make a difference, the executives and the employees in the company will need to execute things in a serious manner.

BSNL senior management has been advised by the telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to tighten things up and leave the "sarkari attitude" or go home. Basically, the kind of balance that BSNL's 4G network would be able to create in the Indian telecom industry is something that the consumers have no idea about. But very soon, we will get to see whether BSNL can actually make a difference or not. A few reports have suggested that BSNL could launch PAN India 4G networks in the next 18 to 24 months.