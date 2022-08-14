OnePlus 10T 5G or Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Which is the Better Flagship on Paper

In many ways, smartphone photography has improved. For photographers, smartphones like the Oppo Reno8 Pro and the recently released OnePlus 10T 5G provide a variety of cutting-edge camera sensors and functionality. We made the following comparison: OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G to compare the two smartphones' cameras.

OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Difference In Price

Starting with the cost, the 8GB + 128GB basic model of the OnePlus 10T 5G is available for Rs 49,999. The price of the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G in the single 12GB + 256GB option is Rs 45,999. It should be noted that the OnePlus 10T 5G also comes in a 12GB + 256GB option, which costs Rs 54,999 more.

OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Design Details

Both the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 10T 5G have a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution upfront. With a punch-hole cutout in the middle, the design is also remarkably identical to one another. Both phones' small bezels make them perfect for a variety of smartphone tasks.

OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Performance Factor

The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, while the OnePlus 10T 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 engine. Both are top-of-the-line CPUs for flagship models. Additionally, the 4,800 mAh battery and 150W SuperVOOC rapid charging are both included in the OnePlus 10T 5G. The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, on the other hand, has a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging. Both phones are potent, and a single charge may power them for a whole day. The OnePlus 10T 5G has an advantage over the competition thanks to the 150W SuperVOOC, though.

OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Camera Performance

The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10T 5G both include a triple camera configuration on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens. The Oppo Reno8 Pro's MariSilicon X imaging NPU, which offers it an advantage over rivals, is the main point of differentiation, though. In actuality, this is Oppo's first Reno phone to feature a top-tier photography processor. The Oppo Reno8 Pro improves mobile photography as a whole by using the NPU to capture better nighttime and portrait shots. However, the OnePlus 10T 5G is also a capable camera phone, particularly in well-lit settings.

OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Which Is Better?

The OnePlus 10T 5G is a solid phone all around. Performance is prioritised by the 150W SuperVOOC support, the flagship processor, and the enormous battery. The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, on the other hand, focuses more on the camera and emphasises the MariSilicon X NPU for advanced photographers. Therefore, choose a phone based on your demands. The OnePlus 10T 5G is a wonderful option if you're looking for a high-end phone for gaming or watching videos because it can handle all demanding apps. But the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G won't let you down if you're a photographer, social media influencer, or content maker and need top-notch cameras.