OnePlus Expected to Soon Release First Foldable Phone

The first foldable smartphone from OnePlus is supposedly getting ready to be released soon. Pete Lau, a co-founder of OnePlus, provided an update on Friday by posting images of a hinge to Twitter in order to provide hints about the creation of a foldable phone without confirming the name or other specifics. In the early stages of the foldable smartphone market, Samsung is in the lead. Xiaomi just released the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. Additionally, the Moto Razr 2022 has reached China. By introducing the Find N foldable at the end of the previous year, OnePlus' sibling company Oppo also established its foothold in the foldable smartphone industry.

The OnePlus Fold may soon come out, according to widespread rumours, despite the company's denials. According to rumours, it will have Android 13. Nevertheless, OnePlus might share some characteristics with Oppo's Find N, which debuted in December 2021.

Oppo Find N Specifications and Features

The Oppo Find N features a 5.49-inch cover OLED display and a 7.1-inch inward folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and has up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM available. Optically, the Oppo Find N includes three rear cameras: a 13MP telephoto lens, a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. Other notable features of the phone include a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC cable charging capability, a 32MP camera on both the inner and outer screens, and a 32MP camera on the inner screen.

The market for foldable smartphones is presently dominated by Samsung, according to a survey by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the organisation's most current foldable smartphones. New foldable devices are also being introduced by Huawei, Motorola, and Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Moto Razr 2022 just made their debut in China, and Huawei established themselves in the foldable smartphone market with the Mate X and Mate X2 models.