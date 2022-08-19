Xiaomi 12S Ultra Will Launch Soon in Global Markets

Reported by Palak Sharma

Regarding the phone itself, it is the brand's most recent flagship model and comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. A 6.73-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate is mounted on the front. A 50MP triple camera configuration is present on the back, together with a Leica Summicron lens system.

Highlights

  • The vehicle was first introduced in China in the beginning of July 2022.
  • A 6.73-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel is mounted on the front.
  • A 50 megapixel triple camera arrangement is present on the back.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The eagerly awaited Xiaomi 12S Ultra was eventually introduced in China last month. It was a new flagship smartphone from the 12S series, but it was only offered in China. However, it now seems that the business may soon offer the model on the international market as well.

The information about the high-end phone comes from reputable tipster Mukul Sharma. Sharma suggested in a tweet that Xiaomi may be preparing to release the Xiaomi 12S Ultra on the international market. For those who don't know, the model was initially introduced in China in early July 2022. However, the corporation did not introduce this model in any other markets and only publicised it in its home market.

Take this news with a grain of salt, even if it may seem like excellent news at this point since it has not yet been confirmed. Although we are unable to verify this information as of right now, it appears doubtful given that no Global Model Number has been discovered either. Given that the Xiaomi 13 series debut is only a few months away as well, the 12S Ultra must be on sale at least a few months before the 13 series in order to avoid sales overlap.

Reported By

