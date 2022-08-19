OnePlus 10T Gets Updates for the First Time

The first software update for the OnePlus 10T has begun to circulate with the firmware version CPH2413 11 A.05. The update, which is accessible in India, includes a number of enhancements, such as camera and system optimisations. This OnePlus 10T was introduced, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers it. The phone also has a 50MP main camera, three rear cameras, and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging. The smartphone is available in three different configurations, with the top-tier model boasting 16GB of RAM.

The OxygenOS CPH2413 11.A.05 update for the OnePlus 10T, is currently being rolled out, according to the official OnePlus Community Forums. The brand has released a new firmware upgrade that is designed for the shooting effect and enhances the user experience. Additionally, the company fixed problems, including the camera's odd display in certain circumstances. The most recent OxygenOS upgrade significantly improves network stability and startup time.

According to OnePlus, the update has optimised startup times and network stability while also enhancing system stability and fluency. Additionally, the user experience and shooting effect of the camera have been optimised. Additionally, the camera's infrequent tendency to appear abnormally under some circumstances has been resolved.

In addition, the latest version notes that the general system stability and fluency have also been improved. A smaller number of users are currently receiving the new OTA update in stages, and a wider rollout will begin at some point in the upcoming days. Owners of the OnePlus 10T can check Settings > System > System updates to see if they have gotten this update.

The Upgrades OnePlus 10T Receives

1. Boosts the fluency and stability of the system.

2. Enhances startup speed.

3. Enhances the stability of the network

4. Enhances user experience and boosts the shooting effect.

5. Fixes the problem that occurs occasionally when the camera behaves strangely in particular circumstances.