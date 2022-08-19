OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones to Arrive in India Soon

A new set of wired headphones with a 3.5mm socket was introduced by OnePlus last week in European countries. The earphones will soon be available in India, according to distributor Mukul Sharma. He tweeted that the OnePlus Nord wired earbuds had been imported to India and that the launch would likely take place the following month. The only colour option for the earphones, he continues, will be black. Both the price and the precise debut date are still unknown. Let's examine the specifications and attributes of future earphones.

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband earphones have a very similar design. They have a 0.42cc sound cavity and 9.2mm dynamic drivers. The Nord Wired Earphones have an IPX4 classification, which means they can withstand sweat and unintentional splashes. The in-line microphone is located in the Nord Wired Earphones' control panel. It is simple to click on the power, volume up, or volume down buttons to provide immediate input, thanks to the tactile controls.

On the rear, the earbuds include magnets that make them easier to handle when moving around. The Nord Wired Earphones pause any media that is playing on the smartphone when they are hooked together. The Nord Wired Earphones work best with OnePlus phones that have a 3.5mm audio port, claims the company. They work with any gadget that has a 3.5mm audio connector, though.

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones Price Expectations

As for the price, given that the earphones are sold in the EU for €19.99, we can anticipate that they will be around Rs 1,500 because OnePlus items are typically less expensive in India than they are in European countries. But since this is only an estimate at the moment, we urge you to proceed with caution and check back for updates.